Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alderman Gary Halverson has resigned from the Madison Common Council effective immediately. Halverson made the announcement in a statement posted to the city’s website late Wednesday night.

It was recently revealed that Halverson was one of several elected officials in Wisconsin that had been a member of the Oath Keepers. The Oath Keepers is a far-right extremist group. The group most notably had a large presence at the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“I made a mistake when I joined a group that deceived me and other veterans. I quickly corrected it. I apologize for the embarrassment, distraction, and pain this has caused.” Halverson wrote in a statement posted on Monday.

Halverson says since that news broke, his home has been the target of vandalism. The Madison Police Department confirmed they are looking into the case after someone graffitied the sidewalk outside the Halverson home. He adds that he’s made the decision to resign in order to protect his family.

“The safety of my family will always come first. My wife has PTSD from past trauma and the last week has been extremely triggering,” Halverson wrote in his statement.

Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement reacting to Halverson’s resignation.

“Ald. Halverson’s decision to resign is clearly the right thing for him and his family. Having experienced something similar myself, I understand how upset they must be by having their home targeted. While elected officials must embrace feedback from, and disagreement with, our constituents, I do not believe that graffiti or protests at our homes are an appropriate form of engagement,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “I’m confident that the Common Council will find someone qualified to represent the district until the next election.”

Common Council president and district 19 alder Keith Furman told NBC15 he was disgusted when he heard that Halverson had been a member of the Oath Keepers.

“Disappointed that anybody would join that organization. Their history is well-known. I spent some time going back and looking at their history. They weren’t all the sudden a problem as of January 6th. They’ve been known to be a problematic organization by the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations for quite some time, including when the alder joined.” said Furman. “I’m glad he’s reflected upon that mistake and I’m sorry that he experienced vandalism and threats due to that.”

As far as who will fill the vacancy, Furman says the Common Council executive committee will select someone to serve the rest of the term after soliciting applications from the public.

Halverson was first elected as District 17 alder in April of 2021. This district is on Madison’s east side.

You can read Halverson’s full statement in full below:

“Effective immediately I will be resigning my position as District 17 Alder. The safety of my family will always come first. My wife has PTSD from past trauma and the last week has been extremely triggering. Violence against women is a very real issue and having unknown individuals come onto our property and vandalize it is traumatic. For anyone who has PTSD, or lived with someone who does, knows that when something happens that is triggering, it is absolutely terrifying, and that terror can last for days or weeks or longer. I am unwilling to put her or my family through this any longer. I am deeply saddened that our current state of politics is filled with fear and intimidation tactics. The ends do not justify ANY means. I want to thank Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney for her unwavering support throughout. I also want to thank my neighborhood leaders who have been strong advocates for positive change. I started out on this journey to help my community because that is who I am. I am proud of my accomplishments and have been honored to work with so many great people who live and work in this city.”

