Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond

Mabel Ross
Mabel Ross(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK/NEW RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -A missing endangered person alert is issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Ross is missing from New Richmond, Wis.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Ross was last seen Aug. 11, 2022 at her home and was going on vacation with her daughter potentially to Mississippi. Ross has not been seen or heard from since and law enforcement is concerned for her safety. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. No vehicle information is provided.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the New Richmond Police Department at 715-246-6667.

