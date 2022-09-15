Proposed boardwalk along Half Moon Lake

If the project gets support from the Waterways and Parks Commission, and then the City Council,...
If the project gets support from the Waterways and Parks Commission, and then the City Council, the boardwalk could be built in 2023.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A boardwalk trail could be coming to the City of Eau Claire along the western portion of Half Moon Lake.

An informational meeting was held Wednesday night. It would stretch from behind the John & Fay Menard Tennis Center on Menomonie Street to the Rod and Gun Park.

City of Eau Claire staffers say the boardwalk trail would be made from durable composite decking, elevated on pillars, and kept as close to the lake as possible to highlight scenery and wildlife.

“It gets people in nature, gets people staying on the trails. And so most likely they won’t deviate off of it. It’s accessible for strollers, people with walkers or wheelchairs, bicycles. It’s just good for entire family,” Steve Plaza, City of Eau Claire Parks Forestry Manager, said.

If the project gets support from the Waterways and Parks Commission, and then the City Council, the boardwalk could be built in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Charles Criniere, husband and father of 10, was struck and killed by a 27-year-old woman,...
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead

Latest News

BRAVO TO BUSINESS
Chamber announces “Bravo to Business” winners
The Sabazov family, originally from Ukraine, were able to move to the Chippewa Valley in August.
Ukrainians now living in Eau Claire shares their story
Both archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons open Saturday in Wisconsin.
Archery and crossbow deer hunting season begins Saturday
Bow/Crossbow Hunting Seasons Begin Saturday
Bow/Crossbow Hunting Seasons Begin Saturday