Proposed boardwalk along Half Moon Lake

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A boardwalk trail could be coming to the City of Eau Claire along the western portion of Half Moon Lake.

An informational meeting was held Wednesday night. It would stretch from behind the John & Fay Menard Tennis Center on Menomonie Street to the Rod and Gun Park.

City of Eau Claire staffers say the boardwalk trail would be made from durable composite decking, elevated on pillars, and kept as close to the lake as possible to highlight scenery and wildlife.

“It gets people in nature, gets people staying on the trails. And so most likely they won’t deviate off of it. It’s accessible for strollers, people with walkers or wheelchairs, bicycles. It’s just good for entire family,” Steve Plaza, City of Eau Claire Parks Forestry Manager, said.

If the project gets support from the Waterways and Parks Commission, and then the City Council, the boardwalk could be built in 2023.

