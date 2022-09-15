Suspects in Altoona homicide charged in Eau Claire County

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are charged in Eau Claire County in connection to a homicide that occurred in Altoona.

Court records show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide domestic abuse assessments as party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim.

Clark is due back in Court Sept. 22, 2022.

Court records also show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim and hiding a corpse increased penalty for elder person victim as a party to a crime.

Gaston is due back in Court Sept. 16, 2022.

According to a media release from the Altoona Police Department, an investigation into a death revealed that 79-year-old Dennis Schattie of Altoona, Wis. was the victim of a homicide. The homicide that occurred in the City of Altoona appears to be “financially motivated.”

According to the initial media release by the Altoona Police Department, on April 12, 2022, the Rockford Police Department found a body in the Rock River in Rockford, Ill. On April 14, 2022, the Altoona Police Department was contacted by the Rockford Police Department after the body was identified as Schattie. The death was deemed “suspicious” by Winnebago, Illinois County Coroner due to the injuries the body suffered.

Authorities then searched a home on St. Andrews Drive in the City of Altoona. The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory assisted with the search of the home, and “numerous items of evidence” were collected. Authorities continued to investigate, resulting in them identifying Clark and Gaston as suspects.

