Suspects in Altoona homicide charged in Eau Claire County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are charged in Eau Claire County in connection to a homicide that occurred in Altoona.

Court records show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide domestic abuse assessments as party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim.

Clark is due back in Court Sept. 22, 2022.

Court records also show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim and hiding a corpse increased penalty for elder person victim as a party to a crime.

Gaston is due back in Court Sept. 16, 2022.

According to a media release from the Altoona Police Department, an investigation into a death revealed that 79-year-old Dennis Schattie of Altoona, Wis. was the victim of a homicide. The homicide that occurred in the City of Altoona appears to be “financially motivated.”

According to the initial media release by the Altoona Police Department, on April 12, 2022, the Rockford Police Department found a body in the Rock River in Rockford, Ill. On April 14, 2022, the Altoona Police Department was contacted by the Rockford Police Department after the body was identified as Schattie. The death was deemed “suspicious” by Winnebago, Illinois County Coroner due to the injuries the body suffered.

Authorities then searched a home on St. Andrews Drive in the City of Altoona. The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory assisted with the search of the home, and “numerous items of evidence” were collected. Authorities continued to investigate, resulting in them identifying Clark and Gaston as suspects.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race

Latest News

USDA Secretary Touts New Climate Change Initiative
USDA Secretary Touts New Climate Change Initiative
Charges Filed in Homicide Case
Charges Filed in Homicide Case
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/15/22)
Wagner Tails: Butters And Babe
Wagner Tails: Butters And Babe (9/15/22)