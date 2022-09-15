Tomah contractor indicted for falsely claiming to be a disabled veteran

The 44-year-old man was indicted on a dozen federal charges Wednesday in federal court.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of a mechanical contracting business is indicted in federal court Wednesday.

44-year-old Jonathan Walker of Tomah is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements for allegedly engaging in a scheme to defraud the U.S. government.

According to a release from the U.S. District Court, Western District of Wisconsin, Walker’s business, Walker Investment Properties, LLC, sought and obtained federal contracts by claiming that the business was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. Federal contracting officers may restrict competition for government contracts if the owner of a business is a veteran and has a service-connected disability. Walker is alleged in the indictment to be neither a veteran of the U.S. military, nor has never suffered a disability in the line of duty as a U.S. military member.

The Department of Defense awarded two contracts to Walker’s business for a total of $1,927,536.79, which were for HVAC services and fire alarm installation at Fort McCoy in Monroe County. Walker’s business issued invoices for service under the contract totaling $482,577. Walker’s business, which offered electrical and HVAC services, made the claims from July 2015 through June 2019, according to the release.

Walker faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each of the 10 wire fraud charges against him, while also facing a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for each of the false statements charges, if convicted. The charges were brought about after an investigation by the Department of Defense, Office of Inspector General, Defensive Criminal Investigative Service and the General Services Administration Office of Inspector General.

