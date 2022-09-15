Ukraine family now in Eau Claire shares its story

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In February, life changed for many Ukrainians when Russia invaded the country. More than six months later, one family is starting again in the Chippewa Valley.

In Eau Claire, life is different for Andrii and Marina Sabazov. They lived in Kharkiv, Ukraine--a city about 20 miles west of Russia.

“In my memory, my city is great,” Andrii said. “It’s a lot of lights, a lot of smiles. A lot of people around, but now it’s not the city what I remember. It’s another city. It’s dark, broken, gray city.”

The Sabazovs shared how the war has impacted them with community members at Dove Healthcare’s Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Before the war changed his home, Andrii didn’t believe Russia would attack. Now he said his city has seen more conflict than peace.

“I am very upset,” Andrii said. “We feel broken because all of our life or what we love, what we see everyday now is gone.”

When they left Kharkiv, their journey took them to other countries like Poland. With help from a resettlement group, they were able to move to Eau Claire in August with their 8-year-old son.

While they are far away from the war now, some of their family and friends remain.

“For this moment, my brother is still in Kharkiv, and he don’t want to leave,” Andrii said.

As they begin their life in western Wisconsin, Andrii said he’s looking back and sharing his story so no one will forget what’s happening.

“War is not in our mind,” Andrii said. “It’s not what happened in another place. War can just come and hit you, and you don’t expect it. You need to remember that every day.”

And for community members in Eau Claire: “Albeit difficult to share and revisit those accounts from time to time, it’s very important that they get the message out that they have a life of hope now and the devastation has been left behind,” said Tami Nowak, a Orchard Hills Assisted Living volunteer.

That new life in a community welcoming them with open arms.

The Sabazovs said they’re ready to become part of the community. They’re applying for work permits, and their son recently started school.

