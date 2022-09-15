Visit Eau Claire launches “Fall Crawl” mobile pass

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The fall season will officially be underway in just a week and Visit Eau Claire launched a mobile pass full of autumn activities.

This is the sixth mobile pass Visit Eau Claire has created and it’s called the “Fall Crawl”.

The idea is to get more people outside as the season changes from summer to fall while highlighting area attractions and businesses. Each activity listed is either free or low-cost.

There are over 20 places listed to visit on the Fall Crawl. There are located in or around the city of Eau Claire.

They range from taking a walk in Phoenix or Carson park to going somewhere like Fergusons Apple Orchard and more.

All you have to do is sign up on Visit Eau Claire’s website with your name, zip code, email, and phone number. After, you’ll get a notification with a link that you can use on your phone to check into the location you decide to visit.

“When you get there, it’s far enough inside of the business usually to make sure that you’re there,” Benner Anderson, executive director for Visit Eau Claire said. “Or like at Carson Park, where is a free one, it’s a geo-target. So pretty much once you walk in, it recognizes that with your GPS on, but then after that, you just go through, and basically there’s a check-in process and sometimes if you’re not close enough, it’ll direct you to where you need to go.”

You can also win prizes depending on how many places you check off your pass. You also have the chance to be entered in drawings for prizes which include a trip to Mexico.

The Fall Crawl mobile pass is available now through the end of November.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.