WAGNER TAILS: Butters and Babe

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Smooth like butter. That’s what you’ll say after petting this cat whose name happens to be Butters.

Butters has been living at the Trempealeau County Humane Society for more than a year. She likes head scratches, and she really loves to snuggle into you.

Caretakers at TCHS describe this three-year-old calico cat as calm and caring. Butters gets along with others cats, and she should be an ideal roommate for most people.

You “butter” believe she’s ready to settle into her new home. You can email TCHS or call 608-525-2300.

Just like Butters, Babe has been waiting for more than a year to find her forever family. Babe is available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society.

This three-year-old is looking for her emotional support person. She takes time to warm up to new people and to new situations. Once trust is established, Babe loves to give kisses and get belly rubs.

She’s also a fan of squeaky toys and hot dogs. DCHS staff members say she is looking for a quiet home with trustworthy people who can continue to work with her on her training. Click HERE for the adoption application and contact information.

