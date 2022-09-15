Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes

BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS.

A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

Brown co-owns and operates Omni Designs International, Inc. in Birchwood, which is southwest of Spooner.

The indictment alleges that Brown was responsible for bookkeeping and made the financial decisions for the company, including the payment of employment taxes.

According to court records, between July 1, 2016 to September 30, 2019, she allegedly failed to pay payroll taxes for 13 consecutive quarters, adding up to about $239,000 in income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on each count.

The charges against her are the result of an investigation by IRS Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.