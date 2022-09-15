Washburn County business owner charged with federal tax crimes

Taxes
Taxes(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRCHWOOD, WI -- A Washburn County business owner has been federally charged after allegedly failing to pay more than $239,000 in taxes to the IRS.

A federal grand jury indicted Deborah Brown, 67, of Birchwood, WI, with 13 counts of failing to pay taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

Brown co-owns and operates Omni Designs International, Inc. in Birchwood, which is southwest of Spooner.

The indictment alleges that Brown was responsible for bookkeeping and made the financial decisions for the company, including the payment of employment taxes.

According to court records, between July 1, 2016 to September 30, 2019, she allegedly failed to pay payroll taxes for 13 consecutive quarters, adding up to about $239,000 in income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on each count.

The charges against her are the result of an investigation by IRS Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race

Latest News

La Crosse Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Justice Deeny on June 6, 2022 as a suspect in a drug...
La Crosse man indicted on federal drug, gun charges
The "Fall Crawl" mobile pass aims to get more people outside and highlight activities in the area
Visit Eau Claire launces “Fall Crawl” mobile pass
Cat cafe opening soon in Whitewater
Whitewater cat cafe opening soon
Visit Eau Claire Launches "Fall Crawl" 3
Visit Eau Claire Launches "Fall Crawl" 3