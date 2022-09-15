Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form

A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the National Mail Voter Registration Application form illegal in the state and order the Wisconsin Election Commission to withdraw its approval for the form because it doesn’t ask about all of the information required by state law. Wisconsin allows voters to register at the polls on Election Day, so the state isn’t required by law to use the federal form. The lawsuit argues the form doesn’t include places to fill in required information such as whether a voter has a felony conviction.

