1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane.

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west on State Highway 54 when a vehicle struck the cycle from behind. The operator of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Authorities said alcohol is a factor in the crash.

State Highway 54 was in that area is closed due to the investigation. Drivers should use County Highway G as the detour.

The victim’s name is expected to be released this evening.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
Mabel Ross
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Michael Minteer
Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding missing man

Latest News

The 19th Annual Oktoberfest will be held September 16-17 in Chippewa Falls
19th Annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest runs September 16th through September 17th
"Local restaurants are taking part in an exciting culinary tradition."
Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week
Oktoberfest
19th Annual Oktoberfest - 4
Oktoberfest
19th Annual Oktoberfest - 3