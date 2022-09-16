1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane.

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west on State Highway 54 when a vehicle struck the cycle from behind. The operator of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Authorities said alcohol is a factor in the crash.

State Highway 54 was in that area is closed due to the investigation. Drivers should use County Highway G as the detour.

The victim’s name is expected to be released this evening.

