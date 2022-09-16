19th Annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest runs September 16th through September 17th

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALL, Wis. (WEAU) - The 19th annual Oktoberfest kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls from 11 am to 11 pm on both days.

The two-day event will be filled with games, food, drinks, and music while highlighting German Heritage in a family-fun environment.

Two-day tickets are $15 and a one-day ticket is $10.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
Mabel Ross
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Michael Minteer
Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding missing man

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
"Local restaurants are taking part in an exciting culinary tradition."
Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week
Oktoberfest
19th Annual Oktoberfest - 4
Oktoberfest
19th Annual Oktoberfest - 3