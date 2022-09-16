19th Annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest runs September 16th through September 17th

CHIPPEWA FALL, Wis. (WEAU) - The 19th annual Oktoberfest kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls from 11 am to 11 pm on both days.

The two-day event will be filled with games, food, drinks, and music while highlighting German Heritage in a family-fun environment.

Two-day tickets are $15 and a one-day ticket is $10.

