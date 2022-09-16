AAUW Book Sale this weekend

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The American Association of University Women is holding its 59th Annual Book Sale in Eau Claire this weekend.

The new or gently used books are donated from members of the community.

Organizers say there are more than 10,000 books across 40 different categories available at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.

We’re raising money for scholarships for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire nontraditional students. We also are doing that for Chippewa Valley Technical College. Two scholarships there nontraditional. And also, we have a program, a Leadership Program Conference we send students to in the spring from the university,” Donna Weidman, President of AAUW Eau Claire, said.

The AAUW Eau Claire Branch has about 80 members from all over northwest Wisconsin. The sale at the Eau Claire County Expo Center runs through Sunday. Hours on Friday are 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Hours on Saturday are 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. A Bag Sale on Sunday is scheduled 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

