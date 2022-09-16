Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting Friday and running through September 26th, dozens of local restaurants are taking part in an exciting culinary tradition that gives you access to special menus, offerings, great deals, and invites you to attend a handful of unique food-themed events that is raising money for community causes.

After a two-year absence due to COVID, 27 restaurants in Eau Claire, Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls are taking part in the fourth installment of Restaurant Week. Joann Martin, Community Engagement and Events Coordinator at Volume One and Bryce Buckmaster, General Manager at 44 North joined WEAU’s Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin Friday morning to talk about the great opportunity for diners in the Chippewa Valley to check out the restaurant scene.

