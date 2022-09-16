Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting Friday and running through September 26th, dozens of local restaurants are taking part in an exciting culinary tradition that gives you access to special menus, offerings, great deals, and invites you to attend a handful of unique food-themed events that is raising money for community causes.

After a two-year absence due to COVID, 27 restaurants in Eau Claire, Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls are taking part in the fourth installment of Restaurant Week. Joann Martin, Community Engagement and Events Coordinator at Volume One and Bryce Buckmaster, General Manager at 44 North joined WEAU’s Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin Friday morning to talk about the great opportunity for diners in the Chippewa Valley to check out the restaurant scene.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
Mabel Ross
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Michael Minteer
Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding missing man

Latest News

The 19th Annual Oktoberfest will be held September 16-17 in Chippewa Falls
19th Annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest runs September 16th through September 17th
Motorcycle crash
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
Oktoberfest
19th Annual Oktoberfest - 4
Oktoberfest
19th Annual Oktoberfest - 3