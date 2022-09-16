COVID booster offered at drive-thru vaccine clinics at Oakwood Mall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire-City County Health Department is announcing drive-thru vaccine clinics at Oakwood Mall.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, beginning Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be four drive-thru vaccine clinics at Oakwood Mall for people to get the fall “bivalent” COVID booster that helps protect against the Omicron and original strains of COVID-19.

The clinics are scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. in the south mall parking lot, behind Hobby Lobby located at 4720 Golf Road in Eau Claire. Clinic dates are scheduled for Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8. Booster doses are free of charge and no insurance is needed.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.