Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have...
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term incumbent, said he also agreed to televised debates hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and WISN-TV in Milwaukee. Barnes said he had agreed to appear at a forum hosted by the Main Street Alliance and the Wisconsin Farmers Union, groups that typically align with Democrats. Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are debating on Oct. 14.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
Mabel Ross
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
Michael Minteer
Veteran at risk missing from Polk County found dead
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products

Latest News

book
AAUW Book Sale this Weekend
okt
Oktoberfest Underway in Chippewa Falls
Wisconsin to receive nearly $78.65 million for electric vehicle infrastructure
The new or gently used books are donated from members of the community.
AAUW Book Sale this weekend