Local non-profit hosts Eau Claire’s first ever Little Mekong Night Market

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire got a taste of Hmong culture with its first ever Little Mekong Night Market at Haymarket Plaza Friday afternoon.

The first of its kind market highlighted Hmong culture of Eau Claire and the significance an event like it has for the Hmong community.

Aedison Vang says the market itself is traditional to many countries in Southeast Asia.

“The idea behind this really was kind of thinking back about some of these Southeast Asian events... like literally night markets where it’s very festive, and it’s very entrepreneurial and it just bring a lot of people together having fun, you know, eating, buying stuff, hanging out, you know, bringing your family together,” said Vang.

This event was put on by the Hmong American Leadership in Economical Development in conjunction with the Hmong Economic Advancement, Research and Equity conference.

“It really is a way to kind of showcase, you know, a lot of our our community... kind of what they’re doing and... just a way to kind of showcase and give them an avenue to kind of sell their things and get them out into the community.”

Merchandise was sold and there was even live music, but the smell of Hmong cuisine that filled the air at the Haymarket Plaza attracted long lines of people to come try the event out.

There are over 3,000 people in the Hmong community of Eau Claire.

For one member of the community who has lived here for over 30 years an event like the Little Mekong Market was important for showcasing the culture.

“I think this is like a dream come true for our community,” said Blia Schwaan. “And I think having an organization that is willing to put something like this together for not only for our community, but for the larger community too, I think is wonderful.”

Austin Bower who was curious after coming across the market says he’s happy to have had the chance to experience something new.

“I think it’s great whenever you can celebrate a culture and really kind of dive in and see what that culture is like. I think it’s great to be able to experience that, especially in Eau Claire, where I mean, there’s a lot going on, but you don’t necessarily get to dive into specific cultures that isn’t America.”

And for Wahua Moua who has lived in Eau Claire and is currently a college freshman, he says the Mekong Market is more than just a chance to dive into the culture.

“But like there’s a lot of things that people still don’t know about it,” said Moua. “Sometimes there’s some misconceptions and what it’s actually about. So I think it’s it helps put it more in like a modern light for people.”

Vang says that Friday’s Mekong Market is the only one that is planned so far. He hopes that after the positive response to the event there is another one to plan for next year.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.