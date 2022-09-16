Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!

Lindsay B. Reynolds was the Chief of Staff to fmr. First Lady Melania Trump. She met the queen on two recent occasions.
Lindsay B. Reynolds
Lindsay B. Reynolds(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the world prepares to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau sat down with Lindsay B. Reynolds who met the queen twice. Reynolds, the Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, visited and received tours of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. She also served as the White House point of contact for the planning of the 2019 State Visit. In her interview, Reynolds shares what it was like to meet the Royal Family.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
Mabel Ross
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Michael Minteer
Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding missing man

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine’s leader: Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site
James Hagerty, Edgartown, Mass., town administrator, said they were overwhelmed with donations...
Donations to aid migrants dumped in Massachusetts 'tremendous,' official says
A video shared by the zoo shows the birth and the moment the calf stood up for the first time.
Endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo
At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of...
Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico
The calf, which already weighs 57 pounds, is already meeting milestones like nursing and...
Endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo