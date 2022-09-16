Minnesota governor announces plan to address climate change

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed “Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework” Friday, which aims to protect the state from climate change.

The plan will attempt to make Minnesota achieve “net-zero emissions” by the year 2050.

In a news conference Friday at Ecolab Research and Development in Eagan, Governor Walz said he was “proud” of the plan and hopes to get it passed in a bipartisan way.

With elected officials and business partners behind him, he said, “this is a collection of some of the most innovative thinkers and doers, who’ve got it done.”

The announcement comes as Walz’s office reports average daily temperatures in Northern Minnesota have risen 7.3 degrees since 1895. It’s the largest increase of any region in the state.

The plan will invest into more clean energy, like solar panels, and making public transportation vehicles more energy efficient.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan talked about the worry she feels for future generations of Minnesotans.

“I wake up everyday and worry about the future of the world that my daughter will grow up in,” she continued, “we must do the work and take bold steps now to protect our future generations from the worst impacts of climate change.”

The plan also addresses how climate change impacts vulnerable populations, like those in rural areas as well as people of color.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure that everyone in our state has an opportunity to thrive and not just survive,” Flanagan said.

According to the framework, the plan can be implemented at both the state and local level.

