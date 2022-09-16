Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ to be sentenced Friday in Dodge County

(AP/WSAW Staff) - The mother of a baby girl whose body was found in a trash bag more than a decade ago is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

In April, Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a child.

“Baby Theresa” was found April 29, 2009, in the Village of Theresa. Her mother, Luttinen of Milwaukee was charged in February 2022. Dodge County authorities said DNA samples from the baby helped them track down Luttinen.

Tests determined the baby was likely stillborn.

The infant’s body was found about 3 miles from what is now Interstate 41. About a month after the baby was discovered, community members paid for her burial and held a funeral.

Luttinen’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

