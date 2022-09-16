Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 29

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says in a social post via their Facebook Page, if...
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says in a social post via their Facebook Page, if possible, avoid the area of State Highway 29 Eastbound at County Highway T.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in a social post says there has been a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 29. People are asked to avoid the area.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says in a social post via their Facebook Page, if possible, avoid the area of State Highway 29 Eastbound at County Highway T. There has been a multi-vehicle crash and the area will be shut down until further notice.

