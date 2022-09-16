Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A music teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after he had sexual contact multiple times with a 15-year-old student, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.

The student’s father signed the teen up for guitar lessons with Troche in March at the Music Showcase store in Tampa. The student attended guitar lessons once a week with Troche.

The sheriff’s office said the sexual abuse began in June and continued through this month.

Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office will continue to seek justice in the case.

“It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions,” Chronister said in a statement.

The sheriff believes there may be more victims of Troche and asks them to call 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
Mabel Ross
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
Michael Minteer
Veteran at risk missing from Polk County found dead
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products

Latest News

book
AAUW Book Sale this Weekend
okt
Oktoberfest Underway in Chippewa Falls
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have...
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate
FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation...
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms
Uber says all its services are operational following a data breach.
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception