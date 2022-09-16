Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust

Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.(Yakima Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington say they seized multiple illegal weapons and drugs from a cartel in Mexico in a recent bust.

The Yakima Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in serving federal search warrants on Sept. 9.

Authorities said while serving a search warrant, they found a large cache of weapons and seized 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns, and two shotguns.

Special agents said they also found cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the operation with search warrants tied to an investigation into the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said the cartel is attempting to operate in Yakama and stealing high-end late model vehicles for use in smuggling drugs throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

Latest News

Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
MeKong Market Highlights Hmong Community
MeKong Market Highlights Hmong Community
Eau Claire got a taste of Hmong culture with its first ever Little Mekong Night Market at...
Local non-profit hosts Eau Claire’s first ever Little Mekong Night Market