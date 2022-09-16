UPDATE: Mankato Public Safety seeking information involving Echo St. shooting suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MANKATO PUBLIC SAFETY IS SEEKING INFORMATION ABOUT BASHIR MOHAMED, A SUSPECT BELIEVED TO BE INVOLVED IN A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED BEFORE 9 A.M. THIS MORNING ON THE 100 BLOCK OF ECHO STREET. THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THE LOCAL HOSPITAL TO BE TREATED FOR A NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY. THE VICTIM AND THE SUSPECT ARE KNOWN TO EACH OTHER.

MOHAMED, AGE 30 OF MANKATO, IS 6 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 160 POUNDS, AND HE WAS LAST SEEN ON THE 100 BLOCK OF ECHO STREET. MOHAMED IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS AND SHOULD NOT BE APPROACHED.

ANYONE WHO SEES THIS PERSON, SOMEONE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION, OR HAS INFORMATION ABOUT HIS WHEREABOUTS IS ASKED TO CALL 911 OR 507-387-8725.

A shelter-in-place alert was issued by Mankato Public Safety before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a statement issued to students, staff and faculty of Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato Public Safety was responding to an incident involving a person who was shot by an individual known to the injured person at Mankato Towers Apartments.

The statement goes on to say Public Safety is assuming the individual who fired the shot was hiding in the Mankato Towers Apartments.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on-scene until the area was cleared by 1:05 p.m.

Mankato Public Safety tells KEYC News Now that more information will be released Friday afternoon.

Following the alert Friday morning, several entities in the surrounding area went into lockdown procedure .

Bethany Lutheran College activated lockdown procedure around 9:30 a.m. out of precaution, a process that was not required per school officials.

Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato entered lockdown procedure while still allowing patients to enter the facility with an “enhanced screening process.”

Mankato Clinic - Main St. campus also initiated lockdown protocols.

MCHS - Mankato has since lifted its lockdown and is resuming normal operations immediately.

Mankato Area Public Schools superintendent Dr. Paul Peterson issued a statement to parents during the law enforcement situation, saying there was no immediate danger to students, staff or faculty.

They are also coordinating with Mankato Public Safety, adding that if any adjustments are made. Parents will be notified directly by their student’s school principal.

KEYC News Now will stay updated as more information becomes available.

