Eau Claire County Humane Association hosts microchipping event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association held a free microchipping event on Saturday.

Community members were able to bring their cats and dogs to get microchipped, in an attempt to help locate them if they run off. Addie Erdmann, Marketing and Development Director for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, said microchipping your pet is a great resource to help locate lost pets and a good backup to keep your animals safe.

“I think this is a great way to encourage people to get their pets chipped because sometimes they don’t think about it,” Erdmann said. “But, if they do get out, even if they have a collar, and sometimes their collar falls off, and microchipping is a great way to ensure they always have their information on them.”

This event was hosted by the Lost Dogs of Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley Cat Club. If you missed it but would still like to microchip your pet, this service is still available at the humane association for $25 plus tax.

