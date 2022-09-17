Local business puts on car show to fundraise for blood cancer research and awareness

The Builders FirstSource in Eau Claire hosted a fundraiser to raise $6,000 for the Leukemia and...
The Builders FirstSource in Eau Claire hosted a fundraiser to raise $6,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local business puts on a car show to raise money for cancer research and awareness.

The Builders FirstSource in Eau Claire hosted a fundraiser to raise $6,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The money would also go towards an upcoming event at Harriet Island in Minnesota.

“We are attempting to raise money for the society and light the night event that LLS does, which is happening September 22nd at Harriet Island over in the Twin Cities,” said Ryan Anger who organized the car show Saturday afternoon.

The event was $5 for those who wanted to enter their car or even just watch and enjoy the car show.

“If you do enter a car, you get a ping pong ball and that there’s a number on that ping pong ball and it’s tied to a, a prize that was actually donated. So anywhere from a, from a six month membership to to a local gym or to a hat. So it’s it’s all luck of the draw,” said Anger.

Builders FirstSource also put on other events to raise money for the LLS, but the idea to put on the car show is something new.

“Someone, some brought up the idea of a car show to to raise some money. And we all got on board. And it seems, you know, we spread the word and um, it seems a lot of people are getting on board.”

They hope to bring back the car show next year.

“We plan on doing that for for years to come,” said Anger.

Click here if you want to donate to the LLS. And for more one the upcoming Light The Night event, click here.

