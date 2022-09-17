Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat

In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, called the threat “unsubstantiated,” but still decided to cancel the dance to be safe.(WEAU)
By Max Cotton
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Logan High School’s homecoming was canceled Saturday hours before it was supposed to take place due to a threat.

In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, said the the school received the threat Friday night. He called it “unsubstantiated,” but decided to cancel the dance to be safe.

He said the School District of La Crosse’s Technology Services staff is working with the La Crosse Police Department to determine the threat’s origin.

Gnewikow said the dance will be rescheduled. The make-up date has not yet been determined. Students who bought tickets but can’t make it to the rescheduled dance will receive a refund.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

