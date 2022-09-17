Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting overnight in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.

A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Police Department. The man was treated at the scene until the Eau Claire Fire Department took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators processed the crime scene with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol. An autopsy on the man who was killed in the shooting will be done by the Ramsey County Medical Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Police said that the public is not in danger as the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward by submitting information through Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS or eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

**ATTENTION** Please see the attached media release regarding a shooting which took place in the City of Eau Claire on... Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Saturday, September 17, 2022

