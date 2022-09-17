SportScene 13 for Friday, September 16th (Part 2)
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More prep football action from Week Five, featuring Regis against Durand-Arkansaw, Stanley Boyd against Mondovi, Neillsville/Granton against Fall Creek, Elk Mound against Osseo-Fairchild, and Elmwood-Plum City against Cadott among others.
Also, the WIAC volleyball season continues as UW-Eau Claire hosts St. Benedict, and UW-Stout travelling to Lakeland.
Finally, an update from the Chippewa Steel as they battle the Northeast Generals.
