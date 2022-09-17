UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting the suspect to a local hospital shortly before 1 p.m. to treat injuries.

The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from Marathon County for a man heading west on Highway 29 who was possibly armed and suicidal. Law enforcement officers spotted the vehicle near County Highway XX and Highway 29.

A chase began near Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd. and lasted until County Highway T, and was stopped due to high speeds. After the chase ended, there was a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 29, west of 90th Street. Law enforcement officers say Myszka’s vehicle was involved in the crash.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says Myszka ran off, jumped a fence and was seen heading into a corn field. Authorities used a plane, drones and dogs to try to find Myszka, but he is still at large as of Friday night. If you see him, call 911.

Sheriff Kowalczyk says a woman was hurt in the crash, but everyone is expected to be okay.

Chad Myszka (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)

HWY 29 crash (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)

CHIPPEWA COUNTY CRASH HIGHWAY 29 (WEAU)

Highway 29 Multi-Vehicle Crash (WEAU)

