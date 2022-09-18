Host of PBS’s Around The Table Farm hosts Makers Market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers

Inga Witscher, host of ‘Aroung The Farm Table’ on PBS, held a farmer’s market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers Sunday.(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Inga Witscher, host of ‘Around The Farm Table’ on PBS, held a farmer’s market highlighting Chippewa Valley farmers Sunday.

People came from far and wide to support local farmers featured at the Makers Market at Witscher’s Osseo dairy farm.

“We are celebrating Wisconsin agriculture on this beautiful Sunday in September... We’re so excited to see people coming from Milwaukee, from the Twin Cities, from Wausau, all over the place,” said Witscher.

The TV show host uses her platform to promote farmers and support the agriculture community here in Wisconsin.

“We’ve actually been doing a fall event every fall except during COVID for a few years or so. But this is our most successful yet,” said Witscher.

Two of those farmers are Helen and Chris Kees from the Wheatfield Hill Organics farm. They say they’re grateful for the opportunity to meet consumers face to face.

“They’re especially hungry for authentic food or products. They want to see the face of the farmer....When you purchase something here, you’re talking to the person that grew it, made it or produced it,” said Helen Kees.

They were actually featured on Around The Farm Table.

“We were actually featured in her first season that aired, I believe, in 2013,” said Chris. She is a fan of Witscher’s work. “We love Igna and everything she does and everything that she promotes and we were we were grateful that we had the opportunity.”

Charlie slack traveled from Onalaska to check out the market.

“It’s worth it. It’s nice. And they have a nice display vendors and stuff. And I got some honey today. Very good honey. And it was pleasant event they had today.”

For Witscher, she is always happy to support the local agriculture business.

“This is the first time we’re inviting other farmers to be a part of this. So it’s been really successful and we can’t wait to do this again next year.”

