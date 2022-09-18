Logan High School to hold classes as normal Monday despite threat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students will return to class as normal Monday at Logan High School in La Crosse despite the school receiving a threat Friday.

In a letter to students, parents and staff Sunday, Logan principal Wally Gnewikow said the building has been cleared and deemed safe. Regular classes will proceed.

The school canceled its annual homecoming dance Saturday after receiving the threat Friday night. Though Gnewikow called the threat “unsubstantiated,” he canceled the dance to be safe. It will be rescheduled.

The School District of La Crosse’s Technology Services team is currently working with the La Crosse Police Department to investigate the threat.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.