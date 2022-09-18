Minnesota high court to hear debate on cameras in courtroom

Derek Chauvin was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd.
Derek Chauvin was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to permanently allow cameras in the courtroom, following trials by ex-police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter that were watched by millions of people around the world.

An advisory committee of Minnesota judges, attorneys and court personnel is recommending the court continue its routine of keeping out cameras.

Minnesota media outlets and advocacy groups say it’s time for the state to embrace the technology like neighboring Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota. Minnesota’s top court is scheduled to hear arguments on the issue Tuesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
A person of interest is in custody and Eau Claire Police say the public is not in danger.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, called the threat...
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
K9 Leo standing at his handler's, Sergeant Stephen McMahon, side.
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
"It was never about him, it was always who can he impact today, and who is he going to make...
Remembering the legacy of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/17/22) Pt. II
SportScene 13 - Saturday (9/17/22) Pt. I
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/17/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/17/22)
Car show
Car Show Raises Money For Cancer Research