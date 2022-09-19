Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game

FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday's game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday’s game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.

A police report says the 53-year-old executive attacked a man who tried to pull in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s SUV.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
A person of interest is in custody and Eau Claire Police say the public is not in danger.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, called the threat...
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
Daycare worker Heather Miller, 48, is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations...
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing

Latest News

The L.E. Phillips Public Library created a display with activities for the public to recognize...
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library recognizes Banned Books Week
In Chicago, 300 couples gathered for a celebration of 50 years of marriage at a cathedral.
WATCH: 300 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds
Banned Books Week
Banned Books Week