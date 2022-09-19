Buccaneers WR Evans suspended one game, could miss Packers Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans may be out for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers after he received a one-game suspension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The NFL noted Monday that Evans had been suspended for one game without pay for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The confrontation took place with the Saints’ Marshon Lattimore.

NFL’s official announcement on Mike Evans’ one-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/DmsQ6Ro7au — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension, noting in a letter to Evans that “after you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation.”

“Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional,” Runyan continued.

Schefter noted this was the second time Evans has been suspended for an altercation with Lattimore, with the first one happening in 2017.

Evans will be eligible to return back to the Buccaneers’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 26. He can still appeal the decision, but he will miss the game against the Packers if it holds.

Kickoff begins at 3:25 p.m. Sunday as the Packers take on the Buccaneers.

