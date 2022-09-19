Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra to kick off 48th season

Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 48th season with “The Mighty Power of Music” Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Tickets are available through the Pablo Center at the Confluence box office.

Contact the box office by phone (715-832-2787), email, or purchase tickets online.

All concerts take place in the RCU Theatre at the Pablo Center.

