Flu vaccination appointments now available across Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wis.

According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, preventing the flu is always important due to the number of hospitalizations and deaths it causes each year.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Flu vaccination appointments are now available across Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wis.

According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, preventing the flu is always important due to the number of hospitalizations and deaths it causes each year.

“The Australian flu season, which typically runs May through September, has already exceeded its five-year average, particularly affecting children under age five, according to a recent report,”  Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic, said. “For the large part, we will see the reemergence of influenza in the winter. In comparison, in the winter of 2020, when we were all masking and social distancing, there was literally no influenza. But now that has all changed.”

Mayo Clinic Health System in their media release says Mayo Clinic Health System will start scheduling flu vaccination appointments using Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App on Monday, Sept. 19. Patients also can call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-5025 to schedule an appointment.

Appointments for flu vaccinations will open beginning Oct. 3.  COVID-19 booster vaccinations also will be available to all patients at the same time at all locations.

