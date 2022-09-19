Man arrested for 11th OWI in Polk County after crashing motorcycle

The 58-year-old Osceola man was flown to a hospital with injuries suffered in the crash.
The 58-year-old Osceola man was flown to a hospital with injuries suffered in the crash.
The 58-year-old Osceola man was flown to a hospital with injuries suffered in the crash.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 11th offense, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

58-year-old Thomas Barthman of Osceola was arrested Sunday after troopers responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries at 7:44 p.m. Sunday east of Clear Lake near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and County Line Street.

When troopers arrived, first responders were attending to Barthman’s injuries. The State Patrol said that troopers noticed the odor of intoxicants. According to the State Patrol, Barthman had 10 prior OWIs on his record, and his driver’s license had been suspended prior to the crash.

Barthman was flown to a hospital with injuries suffered in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
A person of interest is in custody and Eau Claire Police say the public is not in danger.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, called the threat...
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
Daycare worker Heather Miller, 48, is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations...
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing

Latest News

Joseph Amundsen
Sex offender to be released and live in La Crosse County
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Flags in Eau Claire County to fly at half-staff on Tuesday for Sheriff Cramer
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/18/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/18/22)
Treehouse
Celebration For Nonprofit Helping Teens