Man arrested for 11th OWI in Polk County after crashing motorcycle

CLEAR LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 11th offense, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

58-year-old Thomas Barthman of Osceola was arrested Sunday after troopers responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries at 7:44 p.m. Sunday east of Clear Lake near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and County Line Street.

When troopers arrived, first responders were attending to Barthman’s injuries. The State Patrol said that troopers noticed the odor of intoxicants. According to the State Patrol, Barthman had 10 prior OWIs on his record, and his driver’s license had been suspended prior to the crash.

Barthman was flown to a hospital with injuries suffered in the crash.

