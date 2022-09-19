Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing three people in a high-speed crash on Lombardi Avenue has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Abdi Ahmed, 24, received 10 years in prison for each count against him. Judge John Zakowski ordered Ahmed to service the sentences consecutively.

The judge also sentenced Ahmed for 10 years extended supervision for each count to be served consecutively.

In June, Ahmed pleaded guilty to three counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide in the 2020 crash that killed Sonia Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen, and Jesse Saldana.

During sentencing, interpreters read impact statements on behalf of the families.

“Jesse was a son, brother, uncle, a cousin, a friend, a co-worker, a mentor and was loved by so many,” said one of Saldana’s family members.

“The pain is excruciating.”

Saldana’s mother said, “June 28, 2020 was the worst day of my life. I got the news that my son was killed in a car crash just a few block from our home ... It hit me like a deep stab in the heart to know my son was gone forever.”

Prosecutors say Ahmed was going 94 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. The district attorney says witnesses told investigators Ahmed did not try to slow down before hitting the car.

The father of Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen was hoping for a harsh penalty but the severity of the charges was reduced in a plea deal. Ahmed was facing three counts of First Degree Reckless Homicide. Hector Guillen wanted Ahmed to be sentenced for the maximum time in prison. Guillen told Action 2 News he was especially close to his daughter who would talk to him for hours about her life and career goals. Guillen said Jesse was a wonderful young man.

“We had a beautiful routine of love,” said Guillen.

“The satanic action that he committed, the same devil will visit him in the night and his cellmates will hear him scream. He took three loved ones away,” Guillen told the court Monday.

Ahmed’s defense attorney said his client came over to this country speaking no English. He got a job to help his sister go to college and support his family. The attorney stated that Ahmed had no drugs and alcohol in his system as it would have been contrary to his religious beliefs.

Ahmed addressed the families of the victims, asking for forgiveness. He said he did not intend to kill their loved ones.

“I would like to apologize and send my deep condolences to you guys for the loss of your loved ones and the tragedy that happened on that fateful day,” Ahmed said. “It was never my intention to do any of this. It’s not something I planned to do. It’s just a tragedy, that I made a poor choice on that day and I’m deeply sorry and hurt.”

He said he had sleepless nights.

“I’m not a bad person. I’m just a kid who made bad choices. I made a bad decision that day and it cost innocent, three people’s lives. That’s not something that a normal person would do, you know? I apologize and I hope you guys can forgive me. And I pray that God will grant you strength to forgive me for what I’ve caused. I’m truly sorry, again. And may god rest their souls,” said Ahmed.

He told the judge he would like the chance to talk to young people about the dangers of reckless driving.

The defense stated that Ahmed’s risk of re-offending is low. They asked for probation.

Judge Zakowski said the crime was too reckless for probation.

“This is probably the saddest case I have ever dealt with,” Zakowski told the court.

Victims of a high-speed crash on Lombardi Ave. in June 2020. Abdi Ahmed pleaded guilty to charges and awaits sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.