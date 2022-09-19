Monica Lewinsky opens The Forum at UW-Eau Claire

Series organizers say they are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Series organizers say they are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Zorn Arena.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Forum series at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire opens Oct. 26 for its 80th season.

According to a media release from UW-Eau Claire, Series organizers are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Zorn Arena. Tickets are now available online HERE.

The event at UW-Eau Claire is set to be moderated by Dr. Justin Patchin, Professor of Political Science at UW-Eau Claire and Co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center.

“Monica Lewinsky has been a leader in the online safety space for some time now,” Patchin said. “Her perspective and platform are invaluable in raising awareness about the harms associated with negative online experiences. I’m excited to welcome her to our campus to discuss what her experiences can teach in making online spaces kinder.”

The full media release from UW-Eau Claire is available HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
A person of interest is in custody and Eau Claire Police say the public is not in danger.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, called the threat...
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
Daycare worker Heather Miller, 48, is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations...
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/19/22)
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, preventing the flu is always...
Flu vaccination appointments now available across Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wis.
The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of...
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire