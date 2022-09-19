Monica Lewinsky opens The Forum at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Forum series at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire opens Oct. 26 for its 80th season.

According to a media release from UW-Eau Claire, Series organizers are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Zorn Arena. Tickets are now available online HERE.

The event at UW-Eau Claire is set to be moderated by Dr. Justin Patchin, Professor of Political Science at UW-Eau Claire and Co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center.

“Monica Lewinsky has been a leader in the online safety space for some time now,” Patchin said. “Her perspective and platform are invaluable in raising awareness about the harms associated with negative online experiences. I’m excited to welcome her to our campus to discuss what her experiences can teach in making online spaces kinder.”

The full media release from UW-Eau Claire is available HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.