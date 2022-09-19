One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22...
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22 a.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash with injury on 300th Avenue at 620th Street Bay City, Wis. in Hartland Township.(Arizona's Family)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22 a.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash with injury on 300th Avenue at 620th Street Bay City, Wis. in Hartland Township.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined a motorcycle driven by a 42-year-old Rosemount, Minn. man was traveling westbound on 300th Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway. The man entered into a grassy area, where the motorcycle overturned, and the man was ejected.

The man was taken from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
A person of interest is in custody and Eau Claire Police say the public is not in danger.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, called the threat...
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
Daycare worker Heather Miller, 48, is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations...
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing

Latest News

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m....
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
Joseph Amundsen
Sex offender to be released and live in La Crosse County
The 58-year-old Osceola man was flown to a hospital with injuries suffered in the crash.
Man arrested for 11th OWI in Polk County after crashing motorcycle
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people