One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22 a.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash with injury on 300th Avenue at 620th Street Bay City, Wis. in Hartland Township.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined a motorcycle driven by a 42-year-old Rosemount, Minn. man was traveling westbound on 300th Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway. The man entered into a grassy area, where the motorcycle overturned, and the man was ejected.

The man was taken from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire Department.

