Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in their media release says a vehicle was driving west on State Highway 33 when it hit an Amish Buggy that was traveling west bound as well. The Amish buggy had five occupants, two adults and their three children. The family was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting with the crash were the Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, and the Elroy Ambulance Service.

