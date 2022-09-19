Sex offender to be released and live in La Crosse County

22-year-old Joseph Amundsen will live in the City of La Crosse beginning Sept. 20.
Joseph Amundsen
Joseph Amundsen(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Sept. 20 to live in La Crosse County.

22-year-old Joseph Amundsen will live in the City of La Crosse beginning Sept. 20, according to the La Crosse Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Amundsen’s release from prison includes extended supervision for 10 years through 2032. As a condition of his release, Amundsen must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children or be employed anywhere that has expected or regular contact with children.

Amundsen pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of capturing an intimate representation of a child and one count of felony bail jumping in 2020. Amundsen was sentenced to three years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for the child porn possession convictions, concurrent to one another, with the sentences for the other charges all shorter than and concurrent with the child porn possession sentences. 13 additional counts of possession of child pornography and four additional counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
A person of interest is in custody and Eau Claire Police say the public is not in danger.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, called the threat...
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
Daycare worker Heather Miller, 48, is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations...
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing

Latest News

The 58-year-old Osceola man was flown to a hospital with injuries suffered in the crash.
Man arrested for 11th OWI in Polk County after crashing motorcycle
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Flags in Eau Claire County to fly at half-staff on Tuesday for Sheriff Cramer
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/18/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/18/22)
Treehouse
Celebration For Nonprofit Helping Teens