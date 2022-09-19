Sex offender to be released and live in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Sept. 20 to live in La Crosse County.

22-year-old Joseph Amundsen will live in the City of La Crosse beginning Sept. 20, according to the La Crosse Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Amundsen’s release from prison includes extended supervision for 10 years through 2032. As a condition of his release, Amundsen must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children or be employed anywhere that has expected or regular contact with children.

Amundsen pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of capturing an intimate representation of a child and one count of felony bail jumping in 2020. Amundsen was sentenced to three years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for the child porn possession convictions, concurrent to one another, with the sentences for the other charges all shorter than and concurrent with the child porn possession sentences. 13 additional counts of possession of child pornography and four additional counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed but read in, according to online court records.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.