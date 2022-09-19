Suspect in 1985 cold case murder appears in Wood County court

Donald Maier
Donald Maier(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A judge has found there is enough evidence to move forward with the case against a 60-year-old man accused of killing a man in Wisconsin Rapids in 1985.

Donald Maier is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case. Maier appeared by video in Wood County court Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. According to court records, transportation was sent to the Racine Correctional Facility but Maier refused to come out of his cell. Maier stayed in his cell and video equipment was set up in front of the cell so court officials could proceed with the hearing. Maier also refused to leave his cell for a hearing on September 7.

Maier is charged with the murder of Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in his bed in his home on July 17, 1985.

An arraignment has been scheduled for October 6.

Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
A person of interest is in custody and Eau Claire Police say the public is not in danger.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, called the threat...
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
Daycare worker Heather Miller, 48, is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations...
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/19/22)
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
Series organizers say they are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Monica Lewinsky opens The Forum at UW-Eau Claire
According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, preventing the flu is always...
Flu vaccination appointments now available across Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wis.
The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of...
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire