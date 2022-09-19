Suspect in 1985 cold case murder appears in Wood County court

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A judge has found there is enough evidence to move forward with the case against a 60-year-old man accused of killing a man in Wisconsin Rapids in 1985.

Donald Maier is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case. Maier appeared by video in Wood County court Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. According to court records, transportation was sent to the Racine Correctional Facility but Maier refused to come out of his cell. Maier stayed in his cell and video equipment was set up in front of the cell so court officials could proceed with the hearing. Maier also refused to leave his cell for a hearing on September 7.

Maier is charged with the murder of Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in his bed in his home on July 17, 1985.

An arraignment has been scheduled for October 6.

Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985) (WSAW)

