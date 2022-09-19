Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of...
The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of Altoona, Wis.(Dazia Cummings)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department has named the victim of a shooting in Eau Claire.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of Altoona, Wis.

The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.

A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Police Department. The man was treated at the scene until the Eau Claire Fire Department took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators processed the crime scene with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol. An autopsy on Conner will be done by the Ramsey County Medical Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward by submitting information through Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS or eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
A person of interest is in custody and Eau Claire Police say the public is not in danger.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
In email to parents and students, the school’s principal, Wally Gnewikow, called the threat...
Logan High School cancels homecoming dance due to threat
Daycare worker Heather Miller, 48, is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations...
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing

Latest News

Series organizers say they are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Monica Lewinsky opens The Forum at UW-Eau Claire
According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, preventing the flu is always...
Flu vaccination appointments now available across Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wis.
Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22...
One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County