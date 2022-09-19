Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department has named the victim of a shooting in Eau Claire.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of Altoona, Wis.

The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.

A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Police Department. The man was treated at the scene until the Eau Claire Fire Department took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators processed the crime scene with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol. An autopsy on Conner will be done by the Ramsey County Medical Center in St. Paul, Minn.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972. Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward by submitting information through Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS or eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.

