Wisconsin Dells named as a top spot for seeing fall foliage

Wisconsin Dells, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Dells has been named one of the nation’s “21 Best Places to See Fall Foliage” by Travel + Leisure.

Leah Hauck-Mills, with the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, says you can view the beautiful fall colors by land, air, water and rail.

News Release:

Four state parks are in the Wisconsin Dells area. Their 50+ combined miles of hiking trails offer magnificent views of fall foliage and ancient Cambrian sandstone and quartzite cliffs.

Four local zip-lining outfitters showcase fall colors with a birds-eye view of the forest.

Three area lakes and the Wisconsin River serve as the perfect medium for silent sports exploration.

Three Boat Tours set the stage for visitors to feel the crisp fall air, view the area’s famous rock formations, and see colors pop from the water. Tours are available via two authentic amphibious “DUCK” operators, as well as the iconic double-decker tour boats.

Two distinctive rail experiences are also offered: one aboard a 15-in gauge miniature railway, and the other on a former branch line through the colorful rural valley of Sauk County.

BY THE GLASS OR PINT

Six area wineries nestled around Wisconsin Dells offer scenic backdrops, live music and seasonal blends to visitors, including apple brandy-themed cocktails at the Wollersheim Distillery.

Four area breweries can be found here, including one of Wisconsin’s newest nano brewpubs. Located in an old mansion, Latte Stone offers cozy fire pits and traditional foods from Guam.

