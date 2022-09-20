Coworkers and friends of Sheriff Ron Cramer reflect on his life

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the funeral ceremony for Sheriff Ron Cramer, hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement gathered outside of Trinity Lutheran Church to continue to honor the sheriff. Coworkers and friends shared some of their memories with Cramer.

“Sheriff Kramer and I met in 1977 when we were going to the police academy together,” Dennis Smith, a former Sheriff of Dunn County said. “We went to recruit school at River Valley Tech, which was District One Technical College at the time, and have worked together ever since.”

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera said he often collaborated with Cramer.

“He’s definitely put a mark on the legacy of law enforcement, having been in Eau Claire County and so close. I guess I took it for granted sometimes because he was so close and we could talk whenever we needed to,” Waldera said. “He was one of the first calls that you made if you needed help.”

Former classmates of Cramer remember him differently.

“We knew him as a total jokester,” Mark Morley, a former classmate of Cramer, said. “I mean everything that went on, you know, either he was making fun of somebody or we were poking fun at him.”

“No matter what setting it was in, he was just real outgoing and he was very friendly and, you know, the conversation might all go through him,” Jim Hoehn, former classmate of Cramer, said. “He always laughed. It’s just that he was a fun guy. He was a funny guy.”

“It’s just one of those things. People have said it, I’m going to miss him,” Waldera said. “I was kind of looking forward to, you know, even at his retiring, that he was still close enough to call and just reach out and see what’s going on.”

“Ron was friendly to everybody and was there to help everybody,” Smith said.

Also on Tuesday, dispatch completed Sheriff Cramer’s final call, saying:

“It is with great sorrow we share the passing of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Ron served the citizens of Eau Claire County with honor and integrity for over 47 years. He was a friend, leader and brother to us all, and a true public servant. Ron, we thank you for your dedication, loyalty, leadership, professionalism. You will not be forgotten. Your assignment here is complete. We’ll take it from here.”

