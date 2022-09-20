Derrick Van Orden (R) meets with small business owners to discuss economic issues

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - Congressional candidates Derrick Van Orden (R) and Brad Pfaff (D) have a lot in common. Each are building their campaigns with a focus on fixing the economy.

“We go around and speak to our business owners constantly,” says Van Orden. Because if we’re not on the ground speaking to people every day, we don’t know what the issues are that are affecting them.”

“The most important thing we need to do is we need to focus this campaign on the people in the communities of this district,” says Pfaff.

On Monday morning, Van Orden hosted a round-table discussion with several small business owners in Amherst Junction.

They included tavern owners, farmers, and property managers. Gas prices and rising input costs were some of the most notable issues.

Something that both candidates believe needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

“You think of it from the perspective of a farmer,” says Van Orden. “In order to get something into the ground, get it out of the ground, get it to a processing facility, and then to a store for the consumer. All of that’s based on diesel, where at $5.05 a gallon for diesel this morning, it’s unacceptable.”

For the other side of the ticket, we spoke with the Praff by Zoom.

Pfaff says, his priority is cutting costs, repairing supply chains, and increasing pay in manufacturing jobs.

“We need to tackle these high costs that people are experiencing at the grocery store,” says Pfaff. “We need to fix our supply chain.”

At the end of the day, each candidate says the people they hope to represent are their top priority.

“It’s critical for representatives to speak to people as often as they possibly can,” says Van Orden.

“It is very important that the economies of Western and Central Wisconsin have the opportunities to succeed, says Pfaff. “I will always put the people and the communities of this district first.”

Debates are normally part of an election season, especially when you have two new candidates running for a seat.

Pfaff has challenged Van Orden to a formal debate, but he declined. Instead, he wants a town hall-style where only the public can ask questions because of what he calls a ‘biased’ media.

Election Day is just seven weeks away.

