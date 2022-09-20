Fall COVID boosters available at UW-Eau Claire evening clinics

The Eau Claire-City County Health Department says in their media release these clinics are...
The Eau Claire-City County Health Department says in their media release these clinics are scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m. -7 p.m. on Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Fall COVID boosters are now available at UW-Eau Claire evening clinics.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, beginning Sept. 21, there will be two walk-up vaccine clinics at UW-Eau Claire Water Street parking lot, 101 Chippewa Street, Eau Claire, for people to get the fall updated COVID booster that helps protect against the Omicron and original strains of COVID-19.

The Eau Claire-City County Health Department says in their media release these clinics are scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m. -7 p.m. on Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. Booster doses are free of charge and no insurance is needed. Appointments are encouraged to decrease wait times and can be made online here or by calling 844-684-1064. Walk-ins will also be accepted as staffing allows.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of...
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m....
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
Series organizers say they are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Monica Lewinsky opens The Forum at UW-Eau Claire
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Visitation Monday, funeral services Tuesday set for Sheriff Cramer

Latest News

According to a media release from HSHS Sacred Heart, all donations must be clean and in...
HSHS Sacred Heart, St. Joseph’s hospitals’ Volunteer Partners to hold coat and blanket drive
Pig Roast Cancer Fundraiser
Pig Roast Cancer Fundraiser (9/20/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/20/22)
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Funeral for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer held Tuesday