Fall COVID boosters available at UW-Eau Claire evening clinics

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Fall COVID boosters are now available at UW-Eau Claire evening clinics.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, beginning Sept. 21, there will be two walk-up vaccine clinics at UW-Eau Claire Water Street parking lot, 101 Chippewa Street, Eau Claire, for people to get the fall updated COVID booster that helps protect against the Omicron and original strains of COVID-19.

The Eau Claire-City County Health Department says in their media release these clinics are scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m. -7 p.m. on Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. Booster doses are free of charge and no insurance is needed. Appointments are encouraged to decrease wait times and can be made online here or by calling 844-684-1064. Walk-ins will also be accepted as staffing allows.

