LIVE: Funeral for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer held Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Family, friends and law enforcement will get to say goodbye to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer at Cramer’s funeral in Eau Claire on Tuesday.

The funeral for Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, is being held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire at 10 a.m.

Public visitation was on Monday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center. There is no public visitation for Tuesday, but the funeral will be live-streamed. A private burial will be held later.

U.S. and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff at government-maintained buildings in Eau Claire County on Tuesday. According to a release from Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized county officials to lower the flags from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

Cramer, 68, led the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years after being elected as a write-in candidate in 1996. His law enforcement career began in Eau Claire County in 1975. Earlier this year, Cramer announced that he would be retiring from service at the end of this term.

Undersheriff Cory Schalinske will assume the position of Eau Claire County Sheriff until either the winner of the general election this November is sworn in or unless Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers appoints someone to the post. Schalinske is a 10-year veteran of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, beginning in 2012 as a sergeant. Prior to working for the Sheriff’s Office, Schalinske was a member of the Fall Creek Police Department for 10 years, including serving as the Chief of Police.

In November, Eau Claire County Jail Captain Dave Riewestahl will face Det. Don Henning of the Sheriff’s Office in the general election for Eau Claire County Sheriff. Riewestahl defeated Jail Sgt. Kevin Otto in the fall primary this August.

An outpouring of support and reflection from law enforcement agencies and public figures across Wisconsin came following Cramer’s death.

